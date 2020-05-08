Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 44.7% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6,532.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FedEx by 27.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.74. 1,842,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $181.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

