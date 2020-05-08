Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,997 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,465,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

