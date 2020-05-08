Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,325 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of EXACT Sciences worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 19,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

EXAS traded up $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 2,113,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,207. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

