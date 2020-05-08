Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,958 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,526,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,653.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 9,770,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

