Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,086 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

