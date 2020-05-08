Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Lowered to $27.50

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 111.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

