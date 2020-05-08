Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 313,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 437,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $303.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huami during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 1,478.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huami in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit