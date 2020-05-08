Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 313,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 437,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $303.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huami during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 1,478.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huami in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

