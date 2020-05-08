HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.8 million.HubSpot also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.45.

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $184.55. 818,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,250. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

