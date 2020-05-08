iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of IAFNF stock remained flat at $$29.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

