IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $247.08 and last traded at $245.87, 1,456,602 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,120,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $221.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

