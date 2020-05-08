Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.63. 867,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

