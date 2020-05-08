Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$10.00 price target from Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 27th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.86.

TSE IPL traded up C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$11.02. 1,919,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,732. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

