Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.86.
TSE IPL traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.02. 1,919,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.46.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
