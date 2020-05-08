Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.86.

TSE IPL traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.02. 1,919,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.46.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

