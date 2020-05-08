International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 6th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of IFF traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $133.35. 178,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,411. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 102,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,776,907.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

