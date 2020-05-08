Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.3% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $224.86. 31,675,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,763,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

