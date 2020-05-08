Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises 3.1% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,358. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

