Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

