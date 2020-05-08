IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.71 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.70 EPS.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $147.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $166.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.48.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

