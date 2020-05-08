Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,827. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $130.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 in the last 90 days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

