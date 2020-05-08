iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,783.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 249,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 236,139 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 990,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580,701 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

