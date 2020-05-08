iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

