iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Raised by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 7.6% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after buying an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $59.39. 3,686,104 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

