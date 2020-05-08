iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 1,154,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,419. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16.

