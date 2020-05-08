J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.43, 3,685,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 708% from the average session volume of 456,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.16.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 150,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 418,660 shares in the company, valued at $309,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

