Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.23. 3,411,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

