Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

COP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 6,974,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

