Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.25. 1,184,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,902. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit