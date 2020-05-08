Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 341.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 179,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 138,611 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 339,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 88,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upped their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,703. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

