Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 359.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.86. 31,843,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,764,887. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

