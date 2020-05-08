Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 97,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

LOW traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. 3,951,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

