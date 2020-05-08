Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 166,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 647,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.78. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.73 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.