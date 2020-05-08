Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $338,518,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $320,756,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $24.25. 2,662,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,663. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

