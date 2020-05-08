Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 22,899,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,342,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.