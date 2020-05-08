Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,992,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

