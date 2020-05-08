Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,896 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $293.46. 4,341,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

