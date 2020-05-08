Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.33. The stock had a trading volume of 968,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,949. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.