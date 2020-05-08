Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2,579,255.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 232,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 232,133 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,477,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.