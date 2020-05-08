Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.11. 3,910,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

