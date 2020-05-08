Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

FE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $40.60. 2,609,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,542. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

