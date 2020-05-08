Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 253,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 1,261,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,612. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

