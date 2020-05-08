Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6,084.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 8,302,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.