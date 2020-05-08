Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,051 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

