Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,371 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,783. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

