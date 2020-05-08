Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 714 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,680,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,928. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

