Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

JELD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

