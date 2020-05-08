Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $3,765.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

