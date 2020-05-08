JMP Securities Cuts Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $65.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 406,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

