Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. CVS Health makes up about 2.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 9,770,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

