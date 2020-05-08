Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,939. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $503.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

