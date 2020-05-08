Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.03 on Thursday, reaching $278.47. 4,370,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.87 and a 200 day moving average of $286.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

